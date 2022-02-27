IIT-D startup developed wearable air purifier is at par with N95 mask

Unlike a facemask, Naso95 doesn't compromise on a person's comfort levels and can be worn even by a 5-year-old, as it comes in different sizes. The product has been tested and certified by national and international labs for its safety and efficiency, the company said. "Air pollution is a much bigger problem than viruses. Lung cancer remains the leading form of cancer and a product like Naso95 can effectively address the problem of respiratory illnesses in metro cities," said Dr M.C. Mishra, former Director AIIMS, Delhi, at the launch.