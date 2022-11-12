Elon Musk's Tesla opens its EV connector design to other automakers

Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company Tesla has started to allow other automakers to use its EV connector design.

The Tesla charging connector, which combines AC charging and up to 1 megawatt of DC in a "slim package", is the most well-known connector in North America, the company said in a blog post.

It is half the size, twice as powerful, and has no moving parts compared to Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors.

"We invite charging network operators and vehicle manufacturers to put the Tesla charging connector and charge port, now called the North American Charging Standard (NACS), on their equipment and vehicles," the EV maker said.