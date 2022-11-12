Climate Crisis: Greenhouse gas emissions rise in Gujarat; Ahmedabad 'feeling the heat'

Dutt and Manjusha Mukherjee's forecast is that warm days will increase by 45 percent in Ahmedabad and by 53 percent in Rajkot in the coming years. Cold days will decrease in both cities.

As many as 84 percent of the population in Ahmedabad district is living in urban areas, which is 4 percent of the state. Because of this, there is a drastic jump in the built up area, from 140 sq km in 1990 to 212 sq km in 2017. The sprawling urban area is eating agriculture and forest land.

Because of climate change, rainy days in Ahmedabad will increase in July and August, while summer is going to be hotter. In 2030, the maximum temperature is likely to be 41.8-degree C in May, 40.2-degree C in April, and 36.8-degree C in March, on average.

Ahmedabad district has a 1.62 percent forest area and experts have recommended that the district needs to increase its forest cover to 7 percent over the next decade, which will help avoid carbon emissions to the tune of 8.47 million tonnes.

To meet the climate challenges, the district administrations and municipal corporations in Ahmedabad/Rajkot need to reuse 100 percent of domestic wastewater after proper treatment in urban as well as rural areas.

Experts have suggested changing the water treatment methodology from anaerobic to only aerobics Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

The report also suggested moving towards vertical urban growth, as it will accommodate more people per sq mt, and at the same time avert the loss of agricultural land and open space. (KB/IANS)