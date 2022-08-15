Geopolitics

More US Lawmakers Visiting Taiwan 12 Days After Pelosi Trip

A delegation of American lawmakers is visiting Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China.
A delegation of American lawmakers pose for a photo after arriving at Songshan airport in Taipei, Taiwan on Sunday, Aug 14, 2022.
A delegation of American lawmakers pose for a photo after arriving at Songshan airport in Taipei, Taiwan on Sunday, Aug 14, 2022.Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP
NewsGram Desk

A delegation of American lawmakers is visiting Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China. China responded to Pelosi's visit by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and air around Taiwan.

The five-member delegation is led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is in Taiwan on Sunday and Monday as part of a visit to Asia, the American Institute in Taiwan said. They will meet senior leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade, investment and other issues.

A Taiwanese broadcaster showed video of a U.S. government plane landing about 7 p.m. at Songshan Airport in Taipei, the Taiwanese capital.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and objects to it having any official contact with foreign governments. (AS/VOA)

united states
China
lawmakers
Taiwan
Nancy Pelosi
US lawmakers

Related Stories

No stories found.
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com