Friday, June 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Effortless Grand-Looking Home Makeover for Weddings Amid Pandemic
IndiaLead StoryLife Style

Effortless Grand-Looking Home Makeover for Weddings Amid Pandemic

A home makeover for an intimate wedding of yours

0
Effortless home makeover for intimate weddings
Many weddingd were postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. Pixabay

This year has been taxing for our lovebirds – right from home sheltering and isolating from each other to the obvious delay in weddings. The big fat weddings where family, relatives, and friends joyfully gather, enjoy the food, the celebrations have been put on hold, at least for now.

It is impossible to say for sure when we shall again see the wedding festivities that we are accustomed to. Interestingly, the couples are not defeated by a virus just yet and are making way for a new wave of holy matrimony! Yes, we are talking, of course, about virtual weddings! There has been an upsurge in the number of virtual weddings in the past three months and various wedding planners are now embracing the change by planning such intimate ceremonies. With most people still wary of travel and crowded places even though the lockdown has been eased in many parts of the country, couples are now planning to have virtual weddings right in their home.

Families are revamping their living rooms into ï¿½mandaps’, open dining spaces into intimate meals in the dining room and cocktail parties now require an in-house bar setup. This has resulted in an increasing demand for sofas including wing chairs, love seats, swings, and ottoman chairs apart from beds and mattresses.

Effortless home makeover for intimate weddings
Mehendi night calls for a comfortable seat for the bride as well as the mehndi artist. Pixabay

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

This demand is expected to continue as more and more people will opt for more intimate events at home in the next few months. So, why not make our homes look at their very best for this very special occasion!

Flipkart’s furniture experts suggest some products that are apt for the occasion, which will give your home an effortless yet grand-looking makeover.

Mehendi Ceremony

Mehendi night calls for a comfortable seat for the bride as well as the mehndi artist. The pairing of a wing chair and an ottoman in your living room will serve the purpose perfectly and add to the beauty of the backdrop. The masterpiece you see in the picture combines comfort, beauty and elegance – all in one.

Haldi Ceremony

This pair of ottomans are the perfect size and height for the wedding couple to sit on, and for people to gather around, during the Haldi ceremony.

Welcome Ceremony

Even if it’s a virtual wedding, your close family and relatives will still likely be there, won’t they? This six-seater sofa will make for a comfortable, spacious seat as the rituals get underway. Add a coffee table like this, with nested seating, and you have a place to serve snacks and refreshments to the guests.

Effortless home makeover for intimate weddings
This pair of ottomans are the perfect size and height for the wedding couple to sit on, during the Haldi ceremony. Pixabay

Pooja Ceremony

A beautiful solid-wood temple will add an auspicious vibe to your pooja area. What’s more, it will look great in the pictures too!

The Actual Wedding!

Make the lovebirds feel like a royal couple with this Loveseat from Perfect Homes. The floral elegance of this set will bring out the “wedding” feel and give a contemporary and minimalistic grace to the room. This sofa set can be a nice fixture in your living room even after the wedding.

Also Read: Covid-19: School Lockdowns Give Rise to Voilence Against Children

Effortless home makeover for intimate weddings
Make the lovebirds feel like a royal couple with Loveseat from Perfect Homes. (Representational Image). Pixabay

Bhojan Ceremony

For guests, weddings are as much about the food as they are about the ceremony. This premium solid-wood dining set is modern, comfortable and elegant, and the perfect setting to serve and enjoy the scrumptious wedding food. If you have a spacious garden, you can set up an outdoor buffet with this patio dining set.

Wine Night

The cocktail party after the wedding is something that most people look forward to. So, stock up your bar cabinet with all the booze you and your guests can enjoy! If you want to avoid crowding at the bar, serve out the drinks on this elegant trolley and wheel it around the house to each person in turn. (IANS)

Previous articleWHO Hopes For 2 Billion Covid-19 Vaccine Doses by 2021 End
Next articleBlood Type Might Influence COVID-19 Severity: Analysis

RELATED ARTICLES

India

The Use of Language in Politics

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alisha  The use of language in politics determines the stance of a politician. Their entire persona is built by the words they chose to...
Read more
Health & Fitness

EU to Ensure Equal Availablity of Covid-19 Vaccines Worldwide

NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Union called on the international community Wednesday to ensure potential coronavirus vaccines are equally available to all nations. In a video statement, EU...
Read more
finance

Financial Lessons From Indian Fathers

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain For each one of us, not only are our fathers the strongest and the best, they are also the go-to person for...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,767FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Use of Language in Politics

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alisha  The use of language in politics determines the stance of a politician. Their entire persona is built by the words they chose to...
Read more

EU to Ensure Equal Availablity of Covid-19 Vaccines Worldwide

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Union called on the international community Wednesday to ensure potential coronavirus vaccines are equally available to all nations. In a video statement, EU...
Read more

Financial Lessons From Indian Fathers

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain For each one of us, not only are our fathers the strongest and the best, they are also the go-to person for...
Read more

Blood Type Might Influence COVID-19 Severity: Analysis

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A genetic analysis of COVID-19 patients suggests that blood type might influence whether someone develops severe disease. Scientists who compared the genes of thousands of...
Read more

Effortless Grand-Looking Home Makeover for Weddings Amid Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
This year has been taxing for our lovebirds - right from home sheltering and isolating from each other to the obvious delay in weddings....
Read more

WHO Hopes For 2 Billion Covid-19 Vaccine Doses by 2021 End

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization’s (WHO) chief scientist said Thursday the agency hopes there will be about two billion doses of a vaccine against COVID-19...
Read more

Follow a Healthy Diet Plan in Pregnancy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Pregnancy is a journey where a mother must focus on her lifestyle, as much as she cares for her unborn child. A mother should avoid...
Read more

Covid-19: School Lockdowns Give Rise to Voilence Against Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
More and more children are victims of hate, bullying, and violence online because of the coronavirus pandemic, a new United Nations report said. According to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,767FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada