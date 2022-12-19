3 Simple and actionable tips for great car rental

By Olga L

If you're looking for the best car rental tips, you've come to the right place! From choosing the right rental company to knowing what car rental deal to look for, we've got you covered.

Compare prices on car rental websites

The best way to find cheap car rentals is by using one of the many online car rental websites. These websites allow you to compare prices from different companies in minutes. They also provide a wealth of information on each company, including customer reviews, so you can make an informed decision about which company to use.

The first step is to decide what type of car you need and the dates you need it. Once you have this information, you can begin searching for companies that offer rentals in your area. Many websites will allow you to search for rentals by city, state, or zip code.

Once you have a list of companies, you can start comparing prices. Most websites will list the base rate for each company. It is the price you will pay if you do not have any additional charges, such as for mileage or insurance.

You should also look at the daily rate. It is the price you will pay for each day you have the car. It is important to compare this rate to the weekly and monthly rates, as well. Some companies offer discounts for longer rentals, so you may be able to save money if you opt for a weekly rental deal.

Avoid renting a car at airport

If you're planning a trip and considering renting a car at the airport, you should avoid this option.

Rental car companies typically charge more at the airport than at off-airport locations.

Many car rental companies offer free shuttle services to and from their off-airport locations. So, if you're able to find a hotel near an airport car rental provider and don't mind dealing with the extra hassle of returning your car to the rental company, you may be able to save big.

Make sure you have unlimited miles

If you're planning to rent a car for an extended period of time, it's important to make sure you have unlimited miles. Many car rental companies charge extra for unlimited miles, but it's worth it if you're planning to put a lot of miles on the car.

If you're not sure how many miles you'll need, it's a good idea to estimate high. That way, if you don't use all of the miles, you won't have to pay anything extra. But if you end up going over your limit, you could be facing some hefty charges. (GP/SJ)