How to Treat a Sprained Shoulder

A sprained shoulder requires treatment and the type of treatment depends on the severity of the patient's problem, the type of injury and their age. After considering all these factors and complete diagnosis, your orthopedic surgeon may recommend you the correct type of treatment. So, in this blog, we are going to tell you about some common treatment methods for a sprained shoulder.

What is a Sprained Shoulder?

A sprained shoulder is a common injury that occurs when the ligaments that connect the bones of the shoulder joint are stretched or torn. It can be caused by sudden trauma, such as a fall or a sports injury, or by repetitive motions that put a strain on the shoulder joint. In some cases, a sprained shoulder may require surgery to repair the damaged ligaments and restore full function to the shoulder joint.

Treatment Methods for Sprained Shoulder

A Sprained Shoulder can be treated at home but you must consult a doctor if the pain does not go away over time. You must immediately visit the best orthopedic doctor in Delhi for your Sprained Shoulder if your pain worsens over time and no home remedies are effective for relieving your pain.

Some steps to take to treat a Sprained Shoulder at home

Here are some steps that you can try at home but before doing any treatment or activities, you must consult with an orthopedic doctor. Depending on your problem your doctor may recommend these activities and treatment methods, which include -

Rest

The first step in treating a sprained shoulder is to rest the affected area. Avoid any activities that may cause further strain or damage to the ligaments. It is also essential to avoid sleeping on the affected shoulder.

Ice

Apply ice to the affected area for 15-20 minutes at a time, every two to three hours for the first few days after the injury. This will help reduce swelling and inflammation. Be sure to wrap the ice pack in a towel or cloth to protect your skin from direct contact with the ice.

Compression

Wrap the affected shoulder with a compression bandage to help reduce swelling and provide support. Be sure not to wrap it too tightly, as this may cause additional pain or damage.

Elevation

Elevate the affected shoulder above your heart level to help reduce swelling. You can prop your arm up on a pillow or cushion while lying down or sitting.

Orthopedic Treatment at Hospital

Treatment at home is only effective when the severity of your problem is less and it can be corrected with several methods. Some of the treatment methods for Sprained Shoulder provided at the hospital are -

Physical Therapy

Once the pain and swelling have subsided, physical therapy exercises can help restore mobility and strength to the affected area. Your doctor or physical therapist may recommend specific exercises to help improve your range of motion, strengthen muscles, and prevent future injury.

Heat Therapy

After the initial swelling has subsided, you may want to apply heat to the affected area to help increase blood flow and promote healing. Use a warm towel or a heating pad, and be sure to avoid direct contact with the skin.

Massage

Gentle massage can help promote blood flow and reduce muscle tension in the affected area. However, be sure to consult with your doctor or physical therapist before trying any massage techniques.

Joint Support

Wearing a supportive brace or sling can help provide stability and support to the affected shoulder. However, be sure to follow your doctor's recommendations regarding when and how long to wear a brace.

Gradual Return to Activity

Once your doctor or physical therapist gives you the go-ahead, gradually return to your normal activities. Start with light activities and gradually increase intensity and duration as your strength and mobility improve.

Signs You Should Call Your Doctor

If you experience severe pain in your shoulder that persists for more than a few days, it could be a sign that your injury is more severe than a simple sprain. Your doctor can evaluate your shoulder and determine if there is a more serious underlying condition, such as a fracture, your doctor may recommend surgery to you. Here are some major things you must follow after your doctor’s consultation -

Follow your doctor's instructions: Your doctor will give you specific instructions on how to care for your shoulder after surgery, including how to dress the incision, when to start physical therapy, and when you can return to normal activities.

Rest and protect the shoulder: Avoid using the injured shoulder for several weeks after surgery, and use a sling or brace as directed to support the joint and limit movement.

Attend follow-up appointments: Your doctor will schedule follow-up appointments to monitor your progress and make sure that your shoulder is healing properly.

Conclusion

A sprained shoulder can be a painful and debilitating injury, but with proper treatment, most people are able to make a full recovery. If you have a sprained shoulder, it's important to rest and protect the injured joint, ice the shoulder to reduce pain and swelling, and seek medical attention if your symptoms do not improve. You can connect with Cure My Knee and we will provide you with the best treatment possible by the top orthopedic surgeons in India. Consult us now and book your appointment for the same.