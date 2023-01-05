Representative Image- IANS

Gujarat man commits suicide after losing Rs 50 lakh in betting

A man committed suicide by consuming poison after losing Rs 50 lakh in betting, the police said here on Wednesday.
NewsGram Desk

According to sources in the Surat Municipal Institute of Medical and Research, Manish Dholakia (49) died soon after he was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. The hospital authorities informed the police after inspecting his bag where they found a suicide note.

The police said that Manish was a sales manager with a leading electronics company.

In the suicide note, Manish had wrote: "I have lost Rs 50 lakh in betting and in casino. I am not in a position to repay this amount to the lenders... Their pressure is mounting. Hence I am taking the extreme step."

The police have registered a case of suicide and taken up the investigation.

(KB/IANS)

