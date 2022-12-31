China claims 'transparency' as funeral homes overwhelmed amidst Covid-19 surge

By: Chen Zifei

China said on Friday that it has been fully "transparent" about its COVID-19 reporting, amid criticism on social media over the government’s reporting of the outbreak and widespread pressure on funeral homes.

"Since the outbreak of the epidemic, China has been sharing relevant information and data with the international community, including the World Health Organization, in an open and transparent manner," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing on Friday.

"We shared the sequence of the new coronavirus at the first instance, and thus making important contributions to the development of relevant vaccines, drugs in other countries," he said.

Wang cited health experts in several countries as saying that there is no need to impose entry restrictions on travelers from China, as the EU's health agency said such measures weren't needed.

Sampling airplane wastewater

His comments came after World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on Beijing to be more forthcoming on the pandemic and said entry restrictions for arrivals from China were "understandable," and as Reuters cited U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention experts as saying that agency is considering sampling wastewater taken from international aircraft to track any emerging new variants.

This would be more effective at tracking the virus and slowing its entry into the United States than mandatory negative COVID tests for travelers from China, Reuters quoted the experts as saying.

Chinese health officials have reported a handful of deaths since the current wave of COVID-19 infections began, amid widespread and pervasive reports of overflowing hospital morgues and crematorium furnaces working round the clock to keep up with a sudden peak in demand.