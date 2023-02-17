Gujarat: Thrashed over a love affair, youth succumbs to injuries

The police in Gujarat's Palanpur are looking for three to four miscreants who thrashed a youth after kidnapping him in a love affair case. The injured youth later succumbed to his injuries.

Banaskanatha district SP Akshayraj Makwana told media persons on Friday, "According to Aryan Modi's dying declaration, on Thursday afternoon, he was kidnapped by three to four persons, as he was having an affair with a girl."

They took him to an isolated place, where they first beat up Aryan, and then forced him to drink some liquid. Later, he was abandoned on the road after which he returned home. On seeing his condition, Aryan's family members rushed him to a hospital, Makwana said.

When the police came to know about the incident, they first recorded Aryan's statement in the presence of an executive magistrate. Aryan later succumbed to his injuries.

The police have formed four teams to nab the accused persons. (KB/IANS)