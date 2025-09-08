Gujarat’s ‘Tera Tujhko Arpan’ initiative returns stolen goods worth Rs 500 crore to citizens

Gandhinagar, Sep 8: Gujarat’s unique initiative ‘Tera Tujhko Arpan’, launched in 2022, has emerged as a model for speedy recovery of stolen and seized property to rightful owners without bureaucratic hurdles.

Replying to a question in the Assembly, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said that since the launch, police have organised 9,081 programmes across the state, returning valuables worth over Rs 500 crore to 40,811 beneficiaries.

“The aim is to ensure that innocent citizens do not suffer years of delay in getting back property seized during theft, robbery, or fraud cases. With quick court orders and public handover programmes, property is returned in the shortest possible time,” Sanghavi said.

The minister added that Rs 112 crore worth of property was returned just in the past week alone. Tribal districts too have seen major benefits in Surat, Navsari, Tapi, Dang, and Valsad, 2,315 people received valuables worth over Rs 105 crore.

In one notable case, a tribal elder in Songadh got back his house that had been usurped by a moneylender.