Vikram Sarabhai and Kamla Chaudhary: The Love Affair that Shaped the Founding of IIM Ahmedabad

Kamla Chaudhary was born in Lahore in 1920 to a distinguished educator. She completed her Bachelor's and Master’s degrees in India from Shantiniketan and the University of the Punjab, respectively. She then pursued higher studies, earning a PhD in social sciences from the University of Michigan in the United States in 1949. She was a widow of an Indian Civil Service officer, Khem Chaudhary. A friend of Mrinalini Sarabhai, Kamla met Vikram through an interview for ATIRA. Vikram was impressed by her intellect, and their professional relationship soon evolved into a personal one.

Kamla Chaudhary’s frequent presence at the workplace led to the development of a personal bond between the two individuals, which lasted for almost 20 years. Kamla at one point wanted to end the relationship and move away from Ahmedabad. According to Kamla’s nephew, their relationship played a key role in the establishment of India’s second IIM in Ahmedabad after Calcutta. Vikram, wishing for Kamla to stay, reportedly made efforts to establish IIM-A, where Kamla later became an important part.

Kamla Chaudhary became the first faculty member of IIM-A in 1962, joining as a professor. She significantly influenced the shaping of the institute’s academic framework and operations in the following years. She has been recognized for her contributions at IIM-A, with Dorm-1 and the SEWA-run “Kamala Cafe” in Ahmedabad named after her.

Sudhir Kakar’s book presents the perspective of personal relationships influencing institutional decisions. Ahmedabad’s location along with several other elements like institutional considerations, including support from local industrialists and the city’s infrastructure contributed to the final decision.

Moreover, Sony LIV’s web series Rocket Boys depicts the lives of Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. The series also includes a character named Kamla Chaudhary. While it primarily focuses on their scientific contributions, it briefly touches upon their personal lives. The depiction of Kamla hints at a personal relationship, though it does not explore it in depth.