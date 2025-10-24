Vikram Sarabhai and Kamla Chaudhary: The Love Affair that Shaped the Founding of IIM Ahmedabad

Vikram Sarabhai and Kamla Chaudhary’s bond began at ATIRA and lasted nearly two decades.
Sudhir Kakar’s A Book of Memory links their relationship to IIM Ahmedabad’s founding.
Mallika Sarabhai denies personal motives, crediting IIM-A’s creation to collective vision and leadership.
The establishment of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) in 1961 is often credited to the visionary work of renowned scientist and industrialist Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. However, in the book “A Book of Memory” by psychoanalyst Sudhir Kakar, he writes that a personal relationship between Sarabhai and Kamla Chaudhary played a crucial role in the establishment of IIM in Ahmedabad.
Vikram Sarabhai was born into a progressive family of industrialists in Ahmedabad on 12th August 1919. He pursued his early education in India and later went to Cambridge University, where he earned a degree in physics. In his early career, he was involved in industrial research and development. He also established the Ahmedabad Textile Industry Research Association (ATIRA) in 1947 with the goal of solving industrial problems through scientific methods. ATIRA laid the foundation for his future scientific and educational pursuits. He was married to classical dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai.
Kamla Chaudhary was born in Lahore in 1920 to a distinguished educator. She completed her Bachelor's and Master’s degrees in India from Shantiniketan and the University of the Punjab, respectively. She then pursued higher studies, earning a PhD in social sciences from the University of Michigan in the United States in 1949. She was a widow of an Indian Civil Service officer, Khem Chaudhary. A friend of Mrinalini Sarabhai, Kamla met Vikram through an interview for ATIRA. Vikram was impressed by her intellect, and their professional relationship soon evolved into a personal one.
Kamla Chaudhary’s frequent presence at the workplace led to the development of a personal bond between the two individuals, which lasted for almost 20 years. Kamla at one point wanted to end the relationship and move away from Ahmedabad. According to Kamla’s nephew, their relationship played a key role in the establishment of India’s second IIM in Ahmedabad after Calcutta. Vikram, wishing for Kamla to stay, reportedly made efforts to establish IIM-A, where Kamla later became an important part.
Kamla Chaudhary became the first faculty member of IIM-A in 1962, joining as a professor. She significantly influenced the shaping of the institute’s academic framework and operations in the following years. She has been recognized for her contributions at IIM-A, with Dorm-1 and the SEWA-run “Kamala Cafe” in Ahmedabad named after her.
Sudhir Kakar’s book presents the perspective of personal relationships influencing institutional decisions. Ahmedabad’s location along with several other elements like institutional considerations, including support from local industrialists and the city’s infrastructure contributed to the final decision.
Moreover, Sony LIV’s web series Rocket Boys depicts the lives of Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. The series also includes a character named Kamla Chaudhary. While it primarily focuses on their scientific contributions, it briefly touches upon their personal lives. The depiction of Kamla hints at a personal relationship, though it does not explore it in depth.
Vikram Sarabhai’s daughter, Mallika Sarabhai, has acknowledged the intimate relationship between her father and Kamla Chaudhary but has denied its connection to the establishment of IIM-A. She stated, “To think that his great dream for a committed management cadre in the nation was just to keep her here is doing great injustice to his vision.” She further added, “I find Psychiatrists tend to attribute sexual motives to every action in life.” Even Sarabhai’s wife, Mrinalini, has acknowledged their relationship, saying, “I want the world to remember him as an intellectual.”
The founding of IIM-A is a complex story blending institutional cooperation, personal connections, and visionary leadership. Vikram Sarabhai’s vision and leadership, combined with the efforts of other key individuals like Kasturbhai Lalbhai and Ravi Matthai, were crucial in bringing the institute to Ahmedabad. The establishment of IIM-A may have been influenced by personal reasons, but one cannot deny that it was the result of the collaborative effort and strategic planning of multiple contributors. [Rh]
Suggested Reading: