Gujarat ATS Arrests Three ISIS-Linked Terrorists in Nationwide Terror Plot

Ahmedabad, Nov 9: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested three terrorists linked with ISIS from Ahmedabad for conspiring to carry out terrorist attacks across the country.

According to the Gujarat ATS, the arrested individuals had been on its radar for the past year, and were arrested while they were in the process of supplying weapons.

"The terrorists had come to Gujarat to exchange weapons and were reportedly planning attacks at multiple locations across the country. The three arrested suspects belong to two separate modules, and investigations have begun to identify the potential targets and locations where they intended to carry out the attacks," the ATS said in a statement.

Officials confirmed that investigations are currently underway, and further details are awaited.

Earlier this year, the Gujarat ATS had apprehended five members of the terror outfit Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), including a woman from Bengaluru who was allegedly operating an online terror module with links to Pakistani handlers.

