Two Linked to BKI Terror Module held in Punjab; 2.5 kg IED seized

Chandigarh, Oct 9: In a major breakthrough against Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror network, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module operated by UK-based handlers Nishan Jaurian and Adesh Jamarai on the directions of BKI mastermind Harwinder Singh Rinda, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

The police recovered 2.5 kg IED (Improvised Explosive Device)/RDX and one remote control from BKI operatives Gurjinder Singh and Diwan Singh, who were apprehended from Jalandhar.

Preliminary Investigation revealed that the IED was intended for a targeted terror attack.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in Amritsar under relevant Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Substances Act.

Last month, DGP Yadav chaired a state-level law and order meeting with all senior officers up to the rank of Station House Officers (SHOs) to devise a comprehensive action plan to ensure a forthcoming peaceful festive season.

He gave a free hand to the officers to fearlessly deal with gangsters and anti-social elements.

“Accountability of every officer from the rank of Constable to the SSP will be fixed and no laxity will be tolerated on the gangster and drug fronts,” he warned at the virtual meeting with officers on September 30.