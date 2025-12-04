India’s Shortest Doctor: How Gujarat’s Ganesh Baraiya, a 25-Year-Old With 72% Disability, Became a Doctor Against All Odds

Ganesh Baraiya, a 3 feet man was denied MBBS admission due to his disability
He later won his fight to study medicine after a Supreme Court ruling in 2018.
Now a Class-2 Medical Officer at a government hospital, he plans to pursue a postgraduate degree
The story of a short man has become an inspiration for many. Ganesh Baraiya, a 25-year-old man from Gujarat who stands 3 feet tall and has a 72% locomotor disability, achieved his dream of becoming a doctor against all odds. His journey shows that you lose only when you accept defeat and lose hope. After a long legal battle that went all the way to the Supreme Court, he finally fulfilled his dream.
Baraiya, who was once denied MBBS admission by the Medical Council of India (MCI), has now joined Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital in Bhavnagar as a Class-2 Medical Officer. A resident of Gorkhi village in Bhavnagar district, he has lived with dwarfism since birth. Weighing around 20 kg and standing three feet tall, he faced challenges from the beginning. “Since childhood, whenever someone asked about my ambition, I always said I wanted to be a doctor,” he told Deccan Herald.
His father once feared he might be abducted, and the family even received an offer from a magician to take him to a circus.
Baraiya studied at Nilkanth Vidyapeeth, the place where his dream began. He was supported by his principal and mentor, Dr. Dalpatbhai Katariya, who played a crucial role. Katariya convinced him that he could become “the world’s shortest doctor” and encouraged him to pursue Class 12 in the science stream.
In 2018, Baraiya took the NEET exam. However, the MCI refused him admission to MBBS, arguing that his disability would prevent him from performing medical duties. Locomotor disability refers to conditions that limit movement of bones, limbs, or body parts.
With financial support from his school, which covered his legal expenses, Baraiya challenged the MCI’s decision in the Gujarat High Court. The High Court upheld the MCI’s stand that he could not become a doctor because of his disability. Baraiya then approached the Supreme Court while pursuing a BSc degree.
On October 22, 2018, the Supreme Court ruled in his favour, stating that disability cannot prevent a student from studying MBBS. The court observed that a doctor’s work is not limited to clinical duties alone—doctors also serve in non-clinical fields such as administration, radiology, and psychology. This judgment opened the door for his admission.
In 2019, he joined Government Medical College in Bhavnagar, where he received strong support from teachers and classmates. During lectures, classmates kept front-row seats reserved for him. A senior student, Dr. Yash Dave, arranged a writer for him after he struggled with slow writing during his first semester exams.
During his internship, Baraiya became known for forming strong bonds with patients. He often used his stipend to bring small gifts for paediatric patients.
Now, as a medical officer at Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital, he says people sometimes react with surprise when they see him. “Some patients are shocked to see me as a doctor. But once they know my journey, they respond positively,” he told Deccan Herald. Children, he added, feel especially comfortable with him.
Baraiya now plans to pursue a postgraduate degree in paediatrics, dermatology, or radiology—specialities with fewer emergency responsibilities. His journey—from a village in Bhavnagar to wearing a white coat in a government hospital—has become a powerful example of perseverance. His fight shines a light on disability rights, access to education, and equal opportunity.
“I want to contribute to nation-building and serve patients in whatever way I can,” he said.
[Rh]
Suggested Reading: