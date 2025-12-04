India’s Shortest Doctor: How Gujarat’s Ganesh Baraiya, a 25-Year-Old With 72% Disability, Became a Doctor Against All Odds

The story of a short man has become an inspiration for many. Ganesh Baraiya, a 25-year-old man from Gujarat who stands 3 feet tall and has a 72% locomotor disability, achieved his dream of becoming a doctor against all odds. His journey shows that you lose only when you accept defeat and lose hope. After a long legal battle that went all the way to the Supreme Court, he finally fulfilled his dream.

Baraiya, who was once denied MBBS admission by the Medical Council of India (MCI), has now joined Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital in Bhavnagar as a Class-2 Medical Officer. A resident of Gorkhi village in Bhavnagar district, he has lived with dwarfism since birth. Weighing around 20 kg and standing three feet tall, he faced challenges from the beginning. “Since childhood, whenever someone asked about my ambition, I always said I wanted to be a doctor,” he told Deccan Herald.

His father once feared he might be abducted, and the family even received an offer from a magician to take him to a circus.