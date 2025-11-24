BLO Commits Suicide in West Bengal Citing SIR Pressure—Second Case in State, Fifth Nationwide

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) from West Bengal’s Nadia district committed suicide on Saturday, 22 November 2025, citing severe pressure due to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. This marks the second suicide in the state and the fifth nationwide related to the SIR workload.

The deceased, Rinku Tarafdar, was found hanging at her home in Kishanganj. Her suicide note explicitly attributed her decision to the “unbearable stress” of SIR duties. She wrote that she was unable to manage the workload and feared consequences from superiors.

“I do not support any political party. I am a very ordinary person. But I cannot handle this inhuman work pressure,” she wrote.

Her family echoed these claims and said she had been stressed for several days. They said that she had spoken repeatedly about the pressure to meet SIR deadlines and feared being held responsible for mistakes. Even though she had completed most of her on-ground duties, Tarafdar was not able to carry out her online responsibilities.

“I have completed 95% of the offline work, but I don't know anything about the online work. Informing the supervisor also yielded no results,” she wrote. Tarafdar was a 51-year-old para-teacher, who did not have the required digital knowledge to carry out the data entry mandated of all BLOs as part of the SIR.

Her family urged the state government to intervene and warned that the current pace of the revision was forcing officers into severe mental distress. “This is not suicide, but murder by the EC,” her husband said. In her note, Tarafdar had said that her husband and children should not be blamed for her decision, rather the onus lay on the ECI.

Local authorities have begun an inquiry. Officials confirmed that the district administration has reported the matter to the ECI. The Chief Election Officer of Bengal is yet to comment on the matter. The ruling TMC has hit out at the ECI, with CM Mamata Banerjee asking, “How many more lives will be lost? How many more need to die for this SIR? How many more dead bodies shall we see for this process?”