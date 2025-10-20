After 38 Years of Service, ‘Das Uncle’ Rings His Final Bell at Bishop Cotton Girls’ School in Bengaluru

The clip shows Das Uncle glancing at his watch one last time, ringing the bell with the same care that had marked his entire career. Teachers joined the students in clapping and cheering, many holding back tears as they watched the man who had silently become part of their daily lives. The scene showcased the years of memories that he was a part of finally coming to an end. Those memories will always remain in everyone’s minds.

His son’s heartfelt comment under the post touched many hearts: “For decades, he has been the heartbeat of this school, the trusted hand that kept the rhythm of learning steady. Every bell he rang was a promise kept — a signal that time would pass safely, that change was coming on schedule, and that someone responsible was always watching over us. He didn't just mark time; he sacrificed his own time to create certainty for everyone else. Now, the final bell has rung for him, and it's time for his well-deserved peace. Love you so much, Dad.”