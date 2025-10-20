After 38 Years of Service, ‘Das Uncle’ Rings His Final Bell at Bishop Cotton Girls’ School in Bengaluru

After 38 years of dedicated service, Das Uncle rang the school bell for the final time
At Bishop Cotton Girls’ School in Bengaluru, his farewell left everyone emotional.
A video of the farewell went viral on Instagram, with netizens expressing deep nostalgia and gratitude.
After nearly four decades of loyal service, Das Uncle, the man who rang the bell at Bishop Cotton Girls’ School in Bengaluru, bid an emotional farewell. Students and teachers gathered to honour him, as his hand on the rope had marked every beginning and ending, creating countless school memories.
On his final day, the courtyard filled with applause and emotion. Students counted each strike aloud, their voices echoing gratitude and nostalgia. The moment was captured on video and shared on Instagram by @amikutty_, quickly going viral.
The post’s caption beautifully summed up the emotion: “After 38 years, Das Uncle rang his last bell — the man who marked every morning, every memory at Cottons. His smile, his quiet dedication, his presence — all part of the school’s heartbeat.”
The clip shows Das Uncle glancing at his watch one last time, ringing the bell with the same care that had marked his entire career. Teachers joined the students in clapping and cheering, many holding back tears as they watched the man who had silently become part of their daily lives. The scene showcased the years of memories that he was a part of finally coming to an end. Those memories will always remain in everyone’s minds.
His son’s heartfelt comment under the post touched many hearts: “For decades, he has been the heartbeat of this school, the trusted hand that kept the rhythm of learning steady. Every bell he rang was a promise kept — a signal that time would pass safely, that change was coming on schedule, and that someone responsible was always watching over us. He didn't just mark time; he sacrificed his own time to create certainty for everyone else. Now, the final bell has rung for him, and it's time for his well-deserved peace. Love you so much, Dad.”
The internet was flooded with emotional tributes from people who had never met him but felt deeply connected to the moment. “Did I study here? No. Did I cry watching this? Absolutely yes,” wrote one user. “Usually, the bell was rung for the girls to go home. This time, the bell was rung for him to finally go home,” said another. “Schools teaching this kind of gesture to students is important these days, so the kids learn to respect people and feel gratitude towards those who serve us,” a user commented.
Many also shared their own memories of school staff who quietly shaped their childhoods. One nostalgic post on X read, “This reminded me of the guard at my old school, Bhagwan Singh — a tall man with a large moustache and a husky voice. ‘Peace and strength’ wherever you are, Bhagwan Singh.”
His final bell may have marked the end of an era, but the warmth he spread continues to echo in the hearts of generations who grew up to its sound.
