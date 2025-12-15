Gujarat to Launch Real-Time Digital Registry for Organ Transplant Waiting Lists

Ahmedabad, Dec 14: In a move aimed at enhancing transparency and trust in the organ transplant system, the Gujarat government is developing a special registration software for patients awaiting kidney, liver, skin, heart valve and tissue transplants.

The state has a long waiting list of patients in need of organ transplants, many of whom have spent years in uncertainty due to the lack of information about their position on the cadaver (brain-dead donor) waiting list.

The proposed digital platform will allow registered patients to access real-time details of their status on the transplant waiting list, addressing a long-standing concern among recipients.