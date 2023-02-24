Doctors use robotic surgery to treat man born with a uterus and fallopian tubes

In an intricate, one-of-a-kind case seen rarely in the world, a man in his 30s born with both male and female genitalia in his body was successfully operated on via minimally invasive robotic surgery, doctors at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad said on Friday.

Despite being married for five years, the man from Uttar Pradesh was unable to have a child. After various tests, doctors at Amrita "found that his testes were still in his abdomen".

He was suffering from Persistent Mullerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS) -- a rare genetic disorder of sexual development that affects men that has less than 300 cases reported in medical history worldwide.

In such a condition, a person born as male develops both male and female reproductive parts. This happens because the gonadal structures that are forming during pregnancy undergo defective development.