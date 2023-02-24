Amit Shah praises PM Modi, says India got rid of casteism, appeasement, and dynasty rule under him

He stated that the emergence of new political leadership from across the socio-economic spectrum has led to the crumbling of the age-old vices of casteism, appeasement, and dynastic rule. "This is one of the biggest achievements India has made in the last nine years," he said.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that policies were earlier made based on caste and opportunities were handed out on dynastic considerations and budget allocations were made for appeasement.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended these vices and this was a big paradigm shift for India. We never took decisions to please people but we did take decisions that were good for people," he said.

The former BJP president said the Narendra Modi style of governance adopted the bottom-to-top approach in which the last person in the lowest strata of the economic hierarchy is taken into consideration while formulating policies.