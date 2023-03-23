MBA pass-out woman held for sheltering fugitive Amritpal





Amritpal Singh, against whom the National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked and a non-bailable warrant issued, has been on the run despite the massive manhunt launched to nab him since March 18. The self-styled preacher, who returned from Dubai last year, tied the knot with Kirandeep Kaur in a simple ceremony in February.



A police team, comprising women officers, questioned her in her husband's native place for nearly an hour in connection with alleged foreign funding for the activities of Amritpal Singh.



Official sources told IANS that the police have also scanned bank accounts of Amritpal, his wife and parents to trace sources of funds.



The motorcycle on which Amritpal Singh fled has been found by the police. The police have also seized the Mercedes car in which Amritpal Singh fled after the crackdown. (KB/IANS)