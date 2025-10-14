Haryana IPS Suicide Case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur Asked to Go on Leave Amid Controversy Over Dalit Officer’s Suicide

In a recent update, the Haryana government has directed DGP Shatrujeet Kapur to go on leave amid the suspicion surrounding the alleged suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar. Puran Kumar reportedly took his life by shooting himself on 7 October 2025 at his Sector 11 residence in Chandigarh, Haryana. He left behind a suicide note naming numerous personnel he held responsible for his death.

In the eight-page final note, he wrote that he had been subjected to caste discrimination and harassment. He also highlighted the names of eight senior police officers, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya. Following the FIR, Bijarniya has been removed from his position with immediate effect.

Shatrujeet Kapur and Bijarniya were accused of caste-based discrimination against the victim, along with “targeted mental harassment, public humiliation, and other atrocities.”

See Also: IT Professional from Kerala Found Dead by Alleged Suicide; Blames Serial Sexual Abuse by RSS Members

Senior IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, the wife of Y. Puran Kumar, has demanded immediate action, including the inclusion of their names in the First Information Report (FIR).They have refused to give consent for the post-mortem till their demands are met with. The victim’s family has demanded the arrest of Bijarniya and Kapur.