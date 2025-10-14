Haryana IPS Suicide Case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur Asked to Go on Leave Amid Controversy Over Dalit Officer’s Suicide

Key Points:
Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave amid controversy over the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar.
Suicide note accuses eight senior officers, including Kapur and Rohtak SP Bijarniya, of caste-based harassment and discrimination.
FIR filed under SC/ST Act and abetment to suicide charges, while family demands arrests and refuses post-mortem until action is taken.
In a recent update, the Haryana government has directed DGP Shatrujeet Kapur to go on leave amid the suspicion surrounding the alleged suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar. Puran Kumar reportedly took his life by shooting himself on 7 October 2025 at his Sector 11 residence in Chandigarh, Haryana. He left behind a suicide note naming numerous personnel he held responsible for his death.
In the eight-page final note, he wrote that he had been subjected to caste discrimination and harassment. He also highlighted the names of eight senior police officers, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya. Following the FIR, Bijarniya has been removed from his position with immediate effect.
Shatrujeet Kapur and Bijarniya were accused of caste-based discrimination against the victim, along with “targeted mental harassment, public humiliation, and other atrocities.”
Senior IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, the wife of Y. Puran Kumar, has demanded immediate action, including the inclusion of their names in the First Information Report (FIR).They have refused to give consent for the post-mortem till their demands are met with. The victim’s family has demanded the arrest of Bijarniya and Kapur.
Union Minister Ramdas Athwale met the family of the deceased to offer his condolences on 13 October 2025. He reportedly told them that Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini had assured him that the guilty would be charged. Athwale stated, “He (Nayab Singh Saini) assured me that anyone found guilty will not be spared. He also asked me to request the family to give a nod for the post-mortem.”
As part of the ongoing investigation on the suicide of Haryana IPS officer, the Chandigarh police officers have directed a formal notice to Amneet P. Kumar. The notice seeks the permission to investigate the laptop of Y Puran Kumar which reportedly contains the draft of the eight page suicide note.
Several political leaders, including Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema, visited the late IPS officer’s residence in Sector 24 to pay their respects. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet the family on 14 October 2025.
The Chandigarh police filed an FIR against all the officials mentioned in Y. Kumar’s final note. The FIR was registered on charges of abetment to suicide, along with sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The initial FIR was registered under Section 3(1)(r) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The jail term for these charges can range from a minimum of six months to five years, along with a fine. [Rh/VS]
