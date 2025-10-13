IT Professional from Kerala Found Dead by Alleged Suicide; Blames Serial Sexual Abuse by RSS Members

A 26-year-old IT professional, Anandu Aji, was found dead in Kerala on Thursday, 9 October 2025, allegedly due to suicide. Aji attributed his decision to the repeated sexual abuse suffered by him as a child at the hands of members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In a 15-page-long social media post published after his death, Aji revealed that he had been battling depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) for years. He said that his mental distress was a direct result of the trauma he had suffered during his childhood.

"I’m committing suicide not because of any girl, love affair, debt, or anything like that. I’m doing this because of my anxiety and depressive episodes. Also, because of my medicines, I can’t concentrate on my work,” the post read.

Aji wrote that he had been diagnosed with OCD a few years back. Up till then, he believed that the trauma he had suffered during childhood had not impacted him. It was only after the diagnosis that he “realised that this abuse was the cause of my mental illness.”

Aji joined the RSS as a child, at the behest of his father.

“I’m not angry with anyone, except one person and an organisation. The organisation is RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), which my father (a very good person) made me join. That’s where I’ve suffered lifelong trauma, from the organisation and that person.”

Aji named one person specifically as being responsible for his trauma. “I was continuously sexually abused by a person when I was a child. I've also been subjected to sexual abuse by several members of the RSS. I don't know who they were. But I will expose the person who abused me when I was just 3-4 years old.”

He identified the person as ‘NM’, an active member of the RSS and BJP, who used to be his neighbour and was very close to his family. “He constantly abused me, has done a lot of things to my body. I was like a sex tool for him,” wrote Aji.

He further alleged that he had suffered both physical and sexual abuse by several RSS members at initial training camps and officers' training camps arranged by the organisation. “They used to beat me with the batons without any reason,” he said.

“There is no other organisation that I absolutely despise. I know it well because I've worked with them for so many years. Never befriend an RSS member. Not only friend, even if it is your family, your father, brother or son, cut them off your life. They carry so much venom. They are the real abusers.”

Aji continued saying that he knew several other children who had been abused by RSS members. He believed that NM had preyed on other victims as well.

“What I've described is just what they have done to me. They have been sexually and physically abusing a lot of children. I'm able to openly say this because I left the organisation. I know nobody would believe me as I don't have any proofs. But my life itself is my proof. I'm doing this as I don't want another child to go through what I suffered.”

As part of his warning, he cautioned authorities to rescue such children and give them counselling. He advised parents to build connections with their children so that they could be comfortable sharing any instance of abuse experienced by them. He also advocated for adequate sex education for children, so that they can identify predatory sexual advances. “No child in the world should go through what I suffered,” he said.

He also said in his note that he believed a lot of people to be angry with him, including those he was once close to. He believed this was because of his criticisms of the BJP and RSS, as well as due to his support of his sister’s intercaste relationship. He clarified that his sister is not to blame.

“Everyone is human. I can’t judge people based on religion, everyone around you is human,” he said. He concluded with an apology to his mother, sister, and brother-in-law. His father died six years earlier.

Aji’s body was found hanging in a lodge room in Thiruvananthapuram by the lodge’s staff. He had been reported missing from a relative’s house a day earlier. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the matter. [Rh/DS]

Suggested Reading: