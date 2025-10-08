Haryana ADGP Y. Puran Kumar Dies by Suicide at Chandigarh Residence; Probe Underway

Haryana ADGP Y. Puran Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, allegedly shot himself with his service revolver
Chandigarh Police have sealed the house, collected forensic evidence, and are examining other belongings.
His sudden death has deeply shocked the police and administrative community.
Haryana Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Y. Puran Kumar died by suicide on the afternoon of October 7, 2025. He was a senior 2001-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre and allegedly shot himself at his official residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh.
The incident occurred around 1:30 PM when local police received information about a reported gunshot at House No. 116, Sector 11. A team from the Sector 11 Police Station, led by the SHO and senior officials, immediately reached the location. Forensic experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) were called to examine the spot.
According to preliminary reports, Kumar allegedly used his service revolver to shoot himself. He was reportedly found dead in the basement of his residence, which was soundproof. Police sources said no suicide note has been recovered so far. Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur confirmed the incident and stated that an inquiry is underway to determine the cause of death.
About Y. Puran Kumar
Born on May 19, 1973, in Andhra Pradesh, Kumar was an engineering graduate and a respected officer in the Haryana Police. He had recently been transferred to the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Sunaria, Rohtak, as Inspector General on September 29, 2025. Before that, he served as ADGP of the Rohtak range. He was due to retire in 2033.
Kumar’s wife, Amneet P. Kumar, is a 2001-batch IAS officer currently serving as Commissioner in the Haryana Foreign Cooperation Department. At the time of the incident, she was in Japan as part of an official delegation with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and is expected to return to India soon.
The Chandigarh Police have sealed the house and are recording statements from family members and staff who were present at the time. Kumar’s mobile phone and other belongings are being examined for possible clues. Officials are also investigating whether recent professional transfers or personal factors may have played a role.
The sudden death of ADGP Y. Puran Kumar has shocked the Haryana Police and administrative services. Senior officers have expressed deep grief over the loss of a highly regarded officer known for his discipline and professionalism. The Haryana government is expected to issue a formal statement once the initial investigation report is received. [Rh/Eth/VP]
