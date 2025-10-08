Haryana ADGP Y. Puran Kumar Dies by Suicide at Chandigarh Residence; Probe Underway

According to preliminary reports, Kumar allegedly used his service revolver to shoot himself. He was reportedly found dead in the basement of his residence, which was soundproof. Police sources said no suicide note has been recovered so far. Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur confirmed the incident and stated that an inquiry is underway to determine the cause of death.

About Y. Puran Kumar

Born on May 19, 1973, in Andhra Pradesh, Kumar was an engineering graduate and a respected officer in the Haryana Police. He had recently been transferred to the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Sunaria, Rohtak, as Inspector General on September 29, 2025. Before that, he served as ADGP of the Rohtak range. He was due to retire in 2033.

Kumar’s wife, Amneet P. Kumar, is a 2001-batch IAS officer currently serving as Commissioner in the Haryana Foreign Cooperation Department. At the time of the incident, she was in Japan as part of an official delegation with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and is expected to return to India soon.