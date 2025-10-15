Family of IPS officer Puran Kumar Gives Consent for Autopsy; Cremation Today

For over a week, a stalemate continued between Puran Kumar’s wife, Amneet P. Kumar, a senior IAS officer in the state, and the government over the demand for the arrest of DGP Kapur and the ousted Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya.

Describing it as a tragedy and sensitive matter, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to fulfil commitments to the family and act against the officers responsible for caste-based discrimination with Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, who committed suicide on October 7 in Chandigarh.

After meeting the family of Puran Kumar here, Congress MP Gandhi said, “It is a tragedy. He was an IPS officer. Haryana CM assured the family that justice would be done, but three days have passed with no action. Y. Puran Kumar has two daughters who have lost their father and are under immense pressure. It sends a wrong message to crores of Dalits that no matter how successful or intelligent you are, you can be suppressed. My message as LoP (Leader of Opposition) to the PM and Haryana CM is to fulfil the commitment given to the daughters, allow the funeral, end this drama, and act against the officers exerting pressure on the family,” he said.

Gandhi said the couple is a Dalit and “one thing is clear that there was systematic discrimination for years to demoralise this officer and to damage his career and his reputation by other officers”.

Gandhi's visit to the family was followed by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, who assured them that their demands would be fulfilled and action would be taken without delay.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content.

