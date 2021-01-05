Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Hazaras Won’t End Sit-In Against Balochistan Massacre

Sit-in against the killing of 11 coal mines in Pakistan's Balochistan province

Balochistan
11 coal miners kidnapped, killed in balochistan. IANS

Members of the Hazara minority community have refused to end their sit-in in Quetta against the killing of 11 coal mines in Pakistan’s Balochistan province while demanding justice over the carnage.

The sit-in started on Monday at the provincial capital’s Western Bypass and continued after talks between the protesters and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid failed, reports The Express Tribune.

On Monday night, Rashid met a delegation of the Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) political organization, who is leading the sit-in.

But the protesters refused to end their sit-in until Prime Minister Imran Khan visited them.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Rashid said that he had asked the MWM to form a five-to-seven-member committee to meet the Prime Minister in Islamabad.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: ओबामा प्रशासन ने जानबूझकर अल-कायदा से जुड़े संगठन को वित्त पोषित किया : अमेरिकी रिपोर्ट

“I will arrange the meeting within two-three days,” he was quoted as saying.

The Minister also announced a 2.5 million PKR compensation to the victims’ families.

On Sunday, the 11 coal miners were kidnapped and killed by unidentified armed men in Machh, an area under serious security threat.

According to the police, the attackers abducted the miners and took them to the nearby hills where they were fired at and seriously injured.

The attack has been claimed by the Islamic State terror attack. (IANS)

