During surgery, doctors at a Delhi hospital remove approximately 23 kg of breast tissue

A team of doctors at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has successfully removed over 23 kg of breast tissue from a young woman who was suffering from Gigantomastia.

The surgery was performed last week by a team of doctors comprising Manoj Jha and Sameek.

Talking to Jha, HoD of plastic surgery at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, said that the woman, 22, was suffering from a rare breast disorder called Gigantomastia. It is a rare condition that causes excessive growth of the female breasts.

"The young woman was suffering from severe pain in the neck and was facing difficulty in routine procedures," Jha said. He also informed that the woman was bedridden for the last six months as she was unable to walk.

"We kept her under observation for a day and successfully performed the surgery the next day to remove around 23.78 kg of breast tissue," said Jha. (AA/IANS)