eSanjeevani, a telemedicine service, has been connected with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

The National Health Authority (NHA) on Friday announced the integration of eSanjeevani, the telemedicine service of the Union Health Ministry, with its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The integration allows the existing users of eSanjeevani to easily create an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) and use it to link and manage their existing health records like prescriptions and lab reports, among others.

The users will also be able to share their health records with doctors on eSanjeevani which will help in better clinical decision making and ensure the continuum of care.

Speaking about the significance of this integration, Dr. R.S. Sharma, CEO, of NHA said: "ABDM aims to build digital highways to bridge the gaps in existing digital health solutions and stakeholders in India. The integration of eSanjeevani with ABDM is one such example where 22 crore ABHA holders can link and store their health records created via eSanjeevani directly in the health lockers of their choice."

The users can also share their previously linked health records with the doctors on eSanjeevani making the entire consultation process paperless, he said.

eSanjeevani service is available in two variants. The first one is eSanjeevani Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC) -- the Doctor-to-Doctor telemedicine service through which the beneficiaries visiting an HWC can virtually connect to doctors and specialists.

The second variant, eSanjeevani OPD is serving patients across the country, connecting them directly to doctors from the comforts of their homes.

Both versions have been integrated with the ABDM platform. (AA/IANS)