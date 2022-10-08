CM Naveen Patnaik lauds Ayurveda, praises the age-old practice for making healthcare effective

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said that the traditional knowledge of Ayurveda along with the modern healthcare system has helped make our healthcare system more effective.

Patnaik said this during an induction program of 143 Ayurvedic medical officers here.

The Chief Minister said that Ayurveda is an age-old knowledge of life science that has been traditionally helping millions of people in India in maintaining good health and control disease.

Now this knowledge, along with the modern healthcare system, has been revived with structured studies to help society with more effectiveness, he stated.