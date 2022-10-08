Health

CM Naveen Patnaik lauds Ayurveda, praises the age-old practice for making healthcare effective

Patnaik made this statement on Ayurveda during an induction program of 143 Ayurvedic medical officers here.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said that the traditional knowledge of Ayurveda along with the modern healthcare system has helped make our healthcare system more effective.

The Chief Minister said that Ayurveda is an age-old knowledge of life science that has been traditionally helping millions of people in India in maintaining good health and control disease.

Now this knowledge, along with the modern healthcare system, has been revived with structured studies to help society with more effectiveness, he stated.

A statue of Dhanvantari in Bangalore. He is also known as an avatar of Vishnu and is the Hindu god associated with Ayurveda. (File Image)
Welcoming the new medical officers to the healthcare system of the state, he asked them to follow the 5T (teamwork, transparency, technology, and time leading to transformation) initiative to boost the state's transformative journey in healthcare.

Speaking that 'Sustha Odisha, Sukhi Odisha' has been the guiding principle of his government in healthcare, Patnaik directed the newly recruited officials to work in the approach of 'every life matters'.

The state government is committed to providing universal access to quality healthcare services and bringing down the out-of-pocket expenses of the people.

Mental health of employees has become the priority of companies around the world

For this, the size of the budget of the health department has increased over the years.

"Our healthcare budget estimate has been increased to over Rs 12,000 crore in the current financial year which is almost double what it was three years ago. It is more than six percent of the state plan," he pointed out.

The Chief Minister hoped that joining such a large number of Ayurvedic Medical Officers would improve the healthcare support system and result in greater satisfaction for the people. (KB/IANS)

