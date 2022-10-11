Kids May Suffer From Lethal Heart Rhythm Problems Triggered by Video Games: New Study

Video games can precipitate life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias in susceptible children whose predisposition may have been previously unrecognised, says a new study.



The study authors, including lead author Claire M. Lawley from The Heart Centre for Children in Australia, documented an uncommon, but distinct pattern among children who lose consciousness while playing electronic (video) games.



"Video games may represent a serious risk to some children with arrhythmic conditions; they might be lethal in patients with predisposing, but often previously unrecognized arrhythmic conditions," said Lawley.



"Children who suddenly lose consciousness while electronic gaming should be assessed by a heart specialist as this could be the first sign of a serious heart problem."



For the study, the team performed a systematic review of the literature and initiated a multisite international outreach effort to identify cases of children with a sudden loss of consciousness while playing video games.