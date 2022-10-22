Breast Cancer: An Indian Woman is Diagnosed Every Four Minutes

The common types of treatments used for early-stage and locally advanced breast cancer are:



1. Surgery - the removal of the tumour and some surrounding healthy tissue. The types of surgery for breast cancer include (a) lumpectomy i.e., the removal of the tumour and a small, cancer-free margin of healthy tissue around the tumour (here, most of the breast remains), and (b) mastectomy i.e., the surgical removal of the entire breast (variants: skin-sparing mastectomy and nipple-sparing mastectomy). Lumpectomy or partial mastectomy is generally followed by radiation therapy if the cancer is invasive. Mastectomy may also be with or without immediate reconstruction of the breast. Surgical intervention includes lymph node evaluation (lymph node biopsy and/or axillary lymph node dissection).



2. Radiation therapy is the use of high-energy x-rays or other particles to destroy cancer cells. Radiation therapy can cause side effects, including fatigue, swelling of the breast, redness and/or skin discoloration, and pain or burning in the skin where the radiation is directed, sometimes with blistering or peeling. Different types of such a therapy are (a) external-beam radiation therapy (b) intra-operative radiation therapy, (c) brachytherapy, (d) partial breast irradiation, (e) intensity-modulated radiation therapy, and (f) proton therapy.



3. Therapies using medication (medication through the bloodstream to reach cancer cells throughout the body) - (a) chemotherapy (use of drugs to destroy cancer cells, usually by preventing the cancer cells from growing, dividing, and making more cells), (b) hormonal therapy (also called endocrine therapy, an effective treatment for most tumours that test positive for either oestrogen or progesterone receptors), (c) targeted therapy (targets the cancer specific genes, proteins, or the tissue environment that contributes to cancer growth and survival, thus such treatment blocks the growth and spread of cancer cells and limits damage to healthy cells), and (d) immunotherapy (immune checkpoint inhibitor is used for the treatment of high-risk, early-stage, triple-negative breast cancer).



Managing physical, emotional, financial and social effects of breast cancer is understood as palliative care or supportive care. Supportive care treatments vary widely and often include medication, nutritional changes, relaxation techniques, emotional support, spiritual activities and family counselling.



Women who receive supportive care along with treatment for the cancer often have less severe symptoms, better quality of life, and report that they are more satisfied with the treatment and overall quality of life during and after treatment. Supportive care intended to 'slow', 'stop', or 'eliminate' the breast cancer is to start with the diagnosis of the breast cancer/symptoms.



WHO describes adherence to breast cancer treatment as a multidimensional phenomenon which is determined by the interplay of factors from five dimensions i.e., (a) socioeconomic factors (e.g., socioeconomic position, level of education attainment, and cost of medications); (b) health system factors (e.g., ease of accessibility, responsiveness of healthcare service providers, and medication distribution systems); (c) disease condition factors (e.g., severity of symptoms, and level of disability); (d) therapy-related factors (e.g., the immediacy of beneficial effects, side effects, and duration of treatment); and (e) patient factors (e.g., self-efficacy, knowledge, treatment beliefs, and perceived barriers to adherence).



An early detection of breast cancer is having an estimated effect to reduce the mortality by 28-65 per cent. When the potential turmoil in the life and the existence caused by being late in getting diagnosed with the breast cancer is indisputable, the Clinical Breast Examination (CBE) offers the promise to preserve the tranquil of life. CBE (a breast examination performed by a healthcare service provider) prevents progress of an early-stage cancer to the advanced stage in the range between 17 to 47 per cent of cases. The results are promising and of interest for LMICs where a national screening programme based onmammography is not a realistic option. This reviewed evidence confirms greater effects of CBE on younger women and Asian women. Further, the probability to detect breast cancer with a sensitivity and specificity by CBEs is 54 per cent and 94 per cent, respectively.



Here, I conclude with the note that investment in 'technology' is not any panacea but CBE in conjunction with shift from the existing paternalistic style of communication between the vulnerable population and the healthcare service providers to participatory style of communication is having the promise to stop the present welfare loss (equivalent to 0.08 per cent of regional GDP, 2021) directly attributable to breast cancer in South Asia.



A limited health education programmes, particularly in rural and isolated areas, poor training of healthcare service providers and quality of information provided by the health systems are the obvious barriers to women's help seeking behaviour for an early detection of self-discovered breast symptoms. (SJ/IANS)