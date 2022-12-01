Keep Your Health FIT-FIT-FITTIFY!!!! with Janhvi Kapoor

Sharing her thoughts on the announcement, brand ambassador Janhvi Kapoor said, "I am ecstatic to embark on this new journey with Saffola FITTIFY to encourage everyone to prioritize fitness and nutrition. Being a fitness enthusiast and a true foodie, both trust and taste are very important to me. Saffola is a brand that is trusted by millions of Indians and I love that Saffola FITTIFY Peanut Butters and Saffola FITTIFY The Perfekt Gummies offer an array of products that are enriched with nutritional ingredients which also taste great. Through this association, I look forward to inspiring more people to lead a healthier lifestyle."

"We are delighted to welcome Janhvi Kapoor to the Saffola FITTIFY family. Being an advocate of fitness and a healthy lifestyle, Janhvi perfectly resonates with FITTIFY's core values and ambition to fortify a sustainable and accessible nutrition journey for consumers. Together, we are optimistic to ignite a revolution of health consciousness for a better, stronger, healthier tomorrow," added Sanjay Mishra, COO-India and CEO of New Business, Marico India. (KB/IANS)