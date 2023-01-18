Quick fix your congestion and sore throat with Ayurveda

Winters in India are not the same throughout the country. While the northern parts do have colder winters, the south is usually more tropical and does not see extreme temperature variations. Nowadays, this situation is changing; the extreme climate change that has been gripping the globe has not left the country untouched. On one hand, the winter has become colder, foggier, and more polluted in the northern parts whereas the south is experiencing drastic temperature variations with colder nights and comparatively warmer days. This unbalanced climate outside has led to many health problems in the population.