Study says deaths from heart diseases went up during pandemic

The number of people dying from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the US escalated during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, from 874,613 CVD-related deaths recorded in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020, a new study has revealed.

The rise in the number of CVD deaths in 2020 represents the largest single-year increase since 2015 and topped the previous high of 910,000 recorded in 2003, according to the data published in American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.

It means that more people died from cardiovascular-related causes in 2020, the first year of the pandemic than in any year since 2003, according to data reported in Association's 2023 Statistical Update.

The largest increases in deaths were seen among Asian, Black, and Hispanic people.