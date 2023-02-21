Natural herbs that help you sleep

Sleep is your body's natural way of healing itself. Good quality sleep prepares you for a productive day ahead. You need 7 to 9 hours of sleep to feel relaxed and rejuvenated, but sometimes getting quality sleep can be difficult.

Sleep experts at Eachnight.com have revealed how natural herbs can help those who may struggle to drift off at night. This research has been medically reviewed by Dr. Nayantara Santhi.

How can herbs promote sleep?

Natural herbs contain powerful sleep-enhancing properties for a night of restful sleep. They can calm your nerves and soothe your senses, providing adequate sleep.

Sleep deprivation is often due to a hectic lifestyle, anxiety, and stress. Stress affects the production of the neurotransmitter serotonin, but taking some herbal supplements can compensate for this loss.

Some natural herbs are high in tryptophan, an amino acid improving the synthesis of serotonin. Increasing serotonin levels offsets the chemical imbalance causing the most common sleep disorder, insomnia.