Doctors restore teenage boy's hearing lost due to excessive earphones use

"Since the infection was persistent for a long time, we first controlled the discharge with a course of antibiotics based on the culture sensitivity report. And then a CT scan was conducted which revealed that there was a residual from the previous surgeries and we cleared that via mastoidectomy and placed a German-made titanium implant to restore his hearing," Dr Sayal said.



"We often come across the majority of the population, especially teenagers, wearing earphones all day long, unaware of how fatal earphone usage for continuous long hours can prove. This case perfectly exhibits our increasing dependency on gadgets and negligence towards their permissible usage resulting in serious damage", he added.



The patient responded well and was discharged the following day of his surgery. Audiometry after 6 weeks confirmed significant improvement in hearing, the doctor said.