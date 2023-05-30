Sonu Sood to help set up a school for underprivileged children in Bihar

Sonu Sood recently met an engineer from Bihar's Katihar who quit his job and started a school for orphaned children and named it after the actor and philanthropist.



Sonu will be providing a new building for this school and higher education to underprivileged children.



In February this year, Sonu was surprised to read about 27-year-old engineer Birendra Kumar Mahato quitting his full-time job to open a school for orphaned children, and that he named it after the actor.

Moved by Mahato's endeavour to provide free education and food to 110 children, the actor met Mahato and the children at the school which also functions as a shelter home.