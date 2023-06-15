KGMU launches blood donors' registry

The King George's Medical University (KGMU) here has launched a voluntary donors' registry booklet to help patients in dire need of platelet transfusions.



The booklet contains contact numbers, consent letters and details of the blood group of 6,000 voluntary donors who want to donate platelets in case of emergency.



Head of transfusion medicine, KGMU, Prof Tulika Chandra said, "For the first time in Uttar Pradesh a blood bank is introducing a registry that will prove beneficial to patients who do not have donors."