Telangana celebrated health day by installing 2000 bed facility at NIMS

He said that when the condition of patients infected with corona in private hospitals worsened, they sent patients to Gandhi Hospital. He said Gandhi Hospital's doctors saved the lives of such patients.



The Chief Minister suggested the Health department to improve Public Relations (PR) and prepare plans to ensure the doctors and medical staff reach out to people extensively.



He said the bed strength in NIMS has increased from 900 to 1500. With the construction of the new block, another 2,000 beds will be added.



"We are building big hospitals in the state. We are also building a super specialty hospital like no other in the world in Warangal," he said.



Four super specialty hospitals will come-up in four sides of Hyderabad under Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS).



He claimed that the excellent medical services right are available in the state and there is no need for anyone to go abroad for treatment.

