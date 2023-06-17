UP: In a first, RMLIMS doctors perform rare spinal surgery

Doctors at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) have successfully performed a complex surgical procedure on the spine called Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF) with deformity correction on two debilitated patients. Less than five surgeons are trained for this procedure in India.



These surgeries, RMLIMS claimed, mark first successful cases of their kind, performed in a government institution in India, including the renowned All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.



The surgeries were performed by faculty in neurosurgery RMLIMS, who is only faculty with dual training (both neuro and orthopaedic spine), Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh assisted by doctors from department of urology, and anaesthesia department.



Dr Singh said that ALIF is a complex surgery that involves making an incision in the lower abdomen and accessing the spine from the front.



This technique is also used for lumbar disc replacement. It is an advanced and anatomically accurate approach for spondylolisthesis and adult degenerative spinal deformity as maximum restoration of normal spinal alignment which is not possible in traditional technique in which incision is made from the back.



"In ALIF, patients can be mobilised early and return to work," he added.