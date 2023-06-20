KGMU runs out of HCV drug stock, patients suffer

With medicines out of stock, patients suffering from the Hepatitis C virus (HCV) who come to King George's Medical University (KGMU) here, hoping to receive free treatment for their condition, are being forced to turn back or purchase medicines from the open market at a cost of around Rs 8,000-10,000.



Patients in advanced stages of liver cirrhosis require two critical drugs for their treatment. Currently, approximately 200-250 HCV patients are undergoing treatment at KGMU and an equal number of new patients are registered here on a monthly basis.



The university receives drugs from the Centre under the National Health Mission (NHM), but the existing stock is only sufficient for old patients.



Officials mentioned that the new stock was expected to arrive 30 days ago but did not. KGMU officials have submitted a request letter to the NHM addressing the urgent need to replenish the medicine stock.