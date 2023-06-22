Ballia deaths: Team finds lapses in patient management

The probe panel that investigated alleged heatstroke deaths in Ballia has found glaring lapses in patient management.



The team sent by the Uttar Pradesh government to Ballia has concluded that 'heatstroke' was not the direct cause of any death.



However, the team did find glaring lapses in the 'micro-level' management of patients. The development comes after 68 people reportedly died due to heat-aggravated pre-existing diseases.



During its visit to the hospital, the probe team found that the 'queue system' was being followed in the Emergency ward as opposed to the mandated 'Triage' protocol.



"The 'Triage' protocol demands that the most serious be given maximum and first attention. It appears this assessment of most serious patients was poorly done at the hospital," said senior health officials.



Given the 'poor management', the members of the team got the Triage system implemented in the hospital. They also ensured other arrangements such as coolers, air conditioners, and water coolers in the Emergency wing.



Notably, the hospital has five doctors -- including three physicians. Therefore, any lack of manpower was not pointed out by the team.



Another point raised by the health department team members was on power cuts in Ballia.



Dr A.K. Singh, one of the members of the committee sent to the district, said the deaths at the hospital were primarily due to comorbidity and old age and not heatstroke.



He, however, added, "Power supply in rural pockets of the district was disrupted. Transformers were burnt out. The condition of the people worsened by the time they reached hospital due to non-availability of electricity, among other factors. Also, travel time to reach the hospital is a factor due to which the condition of patients worsened."



Dr Singh, director of infectious disease, said, "It takes more than four hours to reach Varanasi or Azamgarh, the nearest districts, if referred from Ballia. In this scenario, it becomes difficult for patients to travel to another district."