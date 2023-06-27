US CDC issues malaria alert after cases reported in Texas, Florida

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a health alert after five cases of malaria were reported in Texas and Florida in the last two months.

The alert was issued on Monday to doctors, public health authorities and members of the public, reports NBC News.

According to the CDC, the four cases in Florida and one in Texas are the first in 20 years to be acquired locally, meaning the infections were not linked to travel outside the country.

The last such local cases were identified in 2003 in Palm Beach County, Florida.

There is however, no evidence to suggest that this year's Florida and Texas cases are related, the CDC said, adding that the risk throughout the country remains extremely low.