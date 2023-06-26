Jain temples in Prayagraj impose dress code

Following the trend of Hindu temples enforcing a ‘dress code’ for devotees in Uttar Pradesh, the Digambar Jain temples of Prayagraj have also adopted a similar rule.

Umbrella body, ‘Sakal Jain Samaj’, has banned devotees coming to Shri Digambar Jain Panchayati Mandir at Zero Road, Rishabhdev Taposthali, in Andawa besides temples in Katra and Beniganj localities, from wearing jeans, half-pants, frocks, distressed clothes as well as gaudy or revealing dresses.

Women and girls have been specifically requested to enter the temple with their heads covered. Only those who come wearing modest and decent clothes will be allowed entry.