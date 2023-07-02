Monsoon hair care routine

Managing and maintaining healthy tresses can be a constant struggle. A simple rule of thumb that we tend to overlook with regards to hair care is that a healthy mane begins with a healthy scalp. While skin care and the multiple-layered routine is all the rage, we must follow a basic step by step routine to ensure a clean scalp that translates into a lustrous mane! Scalp care is definitely the new skincare and with the start of Monsoon rains, and the range of problems that this weather brings, following the right scalp care routine is the urgent need of the hour.

Sebastian and System Professional bring you the ideal set of products to complete your hair care routine from start to finish, giving you a squeaky-clean scalp and frizz free, lustrous hair all through the season!

Step 1: Pre-wash

Ideal for the scalp, the Pre-Shampoo Clay by System Professional helps to detoxify the scalp by absorbing impurities and sebum build-up and leaving you with a clean refreshed scalp.

Price: Rs 3,000/- for 200ml

Step 2: Shampoo

The Sebastian Professional Dark Oil Lightweight shampoo cleanses the hair while adding natural body and shine, without weighing down. Infused with a special blend of Jojoba and Argan oils , this shampoo is suitable for all hair types and leaves the hair up to 3 times smoother and shinier.

Price Rs 1,600/- for 250ml

Step 3: Condition