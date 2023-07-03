Childhood pleasure reading may boost brain health, mental wellbeing later

London, July 2 (IANS) Children who begin reading for pleasure early in life tend to perform better at cognitive tests and have better mental health when they enter adolescence, according to a study of more than 10,000 young adolescents.

In the study, published in the journal Psychological Medicine, researchers included 10,243 participants, and found reading about 12 hours a week was linked to improved brain structure.

It led to a positive performance in adolescence on cognitive tests that measured such factors as verbal learning, memory and speech development, and at school academic achievement.

These children also had better mental wellbeing, as assessed using a number of clinical scores and reports from parents and teachers, showing fewer signs of stress and depression, as well as improved attention and fewer behavioural problems such as aggression and rule-breaking.