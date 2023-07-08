Homophobic name-calling can affect mental health: Study

“Those who experienced homophobic name-calling, regardless of intention, reported a range of negative psychological and behavioural outcomes,” Dr Lin said. “These included depressive symptoms and a decreased sense of belonging at school.”

More than 44 per cent of teenagers in the study reported being called names such as “homo” or “gay” over the previous month. Around 17 per cent of homophobic name-calling was from a friend, and while this was not as damaging as from a rival or stranger, it still had an impact on mental health.

The data was drawn from a large sample of students in 36 midwestern middle schools in the US, with the results

The study, recently published in the Journal of School Violence, showed that boys who are seen as ‘unmasculine’, regardless of their sexual orientation, were more often the target of homophobic name-calling. However, the mental health impact of homophobic name-calling was found stronger for girls than for boys.