50K Indians Require Heart Transplants Each Year, Only 0.2% Receive Them

Such therapies can be intravenous medicines (Dobutamine or Milrinone) that can be administered at home by trained nurses. For patients requiring higher levels of intervention, the support of a surgically implanted artificial heart -- a Left Ventricular Assist Device (L-VAD) implantation is needed. It is a self-contained pump put inside the heart and there is an external drive link through which batteries are connected which is rechargeable, the doctors said.

"This essentially takes over the function of the heart and provides a better pumping function. This is, however, a costly procedure and a temporary solution extending a patient’s life by 2-5 years only. A transplant, on the other hand, adds 10-20 years on average," Dr. Seth said.

In addition, these support devices need a lot of care and maintenance and are also prone to infections and clotting/ bleeding problems, therefore these are only a bridge to allow the patient to survive until a heart transplant.

While waiting time varies for a donor heart, Dr Seth said currently, in India, the waiting period for a heart transplant in India is between 3 months to 1-1.5 years. As soon as the recipient's name is placed on the waiting list, the search for a suitable donor heart begins.

"There are many factors that come into play after a heart becomes available from a donor, and before a transplant can be conducted. This includes matching the donor heart to a suitable recipient (in terms of blood type, tissue compatibility, and size). The recipient also undergoes a thorough evaluation to assess their overall health, suitability and readiness for the transplant," Dr Seth told.