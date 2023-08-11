Everything about Sarcoma

How bone sarcoma is diagnosed

Sarcoma of bone is a type of cancer that requires various tests for accurate diagnosis, although not all tests are necessary for every individual. When selecting diagnostic tests, doctors take into account several factors such as the suspected type of cancer, the patient's signs and symptoms, age, general health, and the results of previous medical tests.

Here are the tests commonly used to diagnose and determine the stage of bone sarcoma:

Bone scan: A bone scan aids in determining the stage of bone sarcoma. A small amount of radioactive tracer is injected into a patient's vein, which collects in areas of the bone. A special camera detects the radiation emitted by the tracer, creating images. Healthy bone appears lighter, while areas affected by cancer cells or fractures stand out.

Blood tests: Laboratory blood tests alone cannot diagnose sarcomas. However, in some cases of osteosarcoma or Ewing sarcoma, elevated levels of alkaline phosphatase and lactate dehydrogenase may be present. It's important to note that these substances can also be elevated due to non-cancerous causes, such as normal growth in children or healing broken bones.

X-ray: X-rays use a small amount of radiation to create images of the body's internal structures. They provide a visual representation of the bones and can help identify any abnormalities or tumors.

Computed tomography (CT or CAT) scan: CT scans utilise X-rays taken from different angles to create detailed 3-dimensional images of the body. They can measure tumor size and identify abnormalities or tumors. Contrast medium, a special dye, may be administered to enhance the image's clarity.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI): MRI employs magnetic fields instead of X-rays to produce detailed body images. It can measure tumor size and detect the involvement of nearby soft tissues. A contrast medium may or may not be used to enhance the image's quality.