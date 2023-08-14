'Superfood' cardamom may increase appetite, burn fat: Study

Want to maintain a lean body weight and reduce fat? The humble cardamom may be the perfect option, according to a new study that revealed a range of health and dietary benefits of consuming cardamom, including increased appetite, fat loss and inflammation reduction.

Cardamom is a popular spice in many parts of the world and has a warm herbal flavour and an aroma that blends eucalyptus, mint and pepper.

Researchers at the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, called the spice a "superfood".

"What we found is that this small spice can burn calories and maintain body weight while increasing appetite and food consumption," said principal investigator Luis Cisneros-Zevallos from the varsity.

The study, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, was conducted using live animal specimens and applied various doses of cardamom seeds in a regular diet. Researchers found that cardamom increases appetite but also increases energy expenditure and fat mass reduction, Cisneros-Zevallos said.

It also provided estimated dosages for humans -- at least 77 milligrams of cardamom bioactives for an adult around 132 pounds. It stated this beneficial dose may be obtained from consuming at least eight to 10 cardamom pods every day.